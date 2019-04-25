ALERT DAY: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy downpours into tonight

- Today (4/25/19)
- Isolated damaging wind gusts and hail
- Localized 2” rainfall amounts
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop through the evening hours. A cold front to our north will eventually push the mess out of the region by early Friday. Between now and then you can expected some areas to see heavy rainfall totals – exceeding two inches in a few places. While the severe threat isn’t zero It’s not very high.
The Alert Day holds due to the heavy rain threat and potential impact to scheduled events (Glimmer, Fest-A-Ville, Bats Baseball, etc). Gusty winds 25 to 35 MPH will also accompany the front as it approaches overnight.
The back edge of the rain will work to our east by sunrise Friday as temperatures dip into the mid 50s. Look for a few peeks of sunshine Friday afternoon with highs near 70 degrees. A second cold front arrives during the afternoon with a very slight shower chance. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 60s by late afternoon and evening.
Those keeping an eye on Saturday morning’s forecast for the Derby Festival races and balloon race can expect decent conditions with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the upper 40s and light winds from the northwest. By Saturday afternoon we’ll introduce scattered showers into the forecast (30% chance) as highs top out in the lower 70s. Keep the WAVE 3 News Weather App handy if you are headed to opening night at Churchill Downs.
The long range outlook for Derby week show the unsettled pattern continuing for much of the week… It appears we’ll be dodging periods of showers and thunderstorms through at least Thursday or Friday - with temperatures staying at or above normal most days.
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Showers and thunderstorms (100% chance), heavy rain possible. LOW: 55°
FRIDAY: Showers end near sunrise (30% chance), breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 70° (falling late afternoon)
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, scattered afternoon/evening rain (30% chance). AM TEMP: 47° PM HIGH: 70°
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- WEEKEND: scattered afternoon/evening rain Saturday
- EARLIEST ALERT: unsettled weather pattern continues into Derby Week
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.