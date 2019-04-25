ALERT DAY: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy downpours into tonight

A few of the thunderstorms could become strong with very heavy rainfall. As a cold front moves in tonight, some of the downpours could get enhanced as it sweeps through. The potential for isolated severe and 2” rainfall totals still exists but that will not be the case for all locations. The Alert Day will stay in effect due to the outdoor events and Balloon Glimmer tonight to bring extra awareness to any heavy rain/lightning issues that could take place at those times.