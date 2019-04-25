ALERT DAY: Scattered thunderstorms, heavy downpours into tonight

- Today (4/25/19)
- Isolated damaging wind gusts and hail
- Localized 2” rainfall amounts
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An area of low pressure will spin a couple bands of showers and thunderstorms as early as lunch into the afternoon. There will be breaks in the action at times so a washout setup is not expected.
A few of the thunderstorms could become strong with very heavy rainfall. As a cold front moves in tonight, some of the downpours could get enhanced as it sweeps through. The potential for isolated severe and 2” rainfall totals still exists but that will not be the case for all locations. The Alert Day will stay in effect due to the outdoor events and Balloon Glimmer tonight to bring extra awareness to any heavy rain/lightning issues that could take place at those times.
After the cold front moves through near sunrise Friday, cooler air will rush in. A second cold front moves in early in the afternoon that will re-enforce the cool air and could spark a small thundershower as it passes through. With the northwest wind flow on Friday, it will feel noticeable cooler out.
Our next chance for rain arrives with a few showers Saturday afternoon/evening.
REST OF TODAY ALERT DAY: Spotty downpours/thunderstorms through early afternoon (40%), some locally heavy/strong. Hazy sunshine in spots. HIGH: 75°
TONIGHT ALERT DAY: Showers & thunderstorms (100% chance), locally heavy in spots. LOW: 55°
FRIDAY: Showers end near sunrise (30%), breezy, slight afternoon shower possible (10%). HIGH: 70°, but falling into the lower 60s by late afternoon
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- TRAFFIC MAP: Updated incidents and delays
- WEEKEND: Few showers possible Saturday evening
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.