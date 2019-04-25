Bevin blasts Kentucky teachers again, says sickouts are to blame for girl being shot

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin took another swipe at Kentucky teachers Thursday, claiming their recent sickouts were to blame for the shooting of a young girl.
Speaking to the Louisville Rotary Club, Bevin was apparently referring to the March 12 shooting of a 7-year-old girl at her home in Shively.
“One thing you didn’t hear anything about, when we had people pretending to be sick that weren’t sick, and leaving kids unattended to, in situations they should not have been in, a little girl was shot, seven years old, by another kid because they were somewhere they weren’t intending to be, and (their) parents didn’t have any option to put them in a situation so they could go to work, that left these kids in a compromised situation when they encountered a gun and not enough awareness,” Bevin said Thursday.
Teachers in several districts across the state staged sickouts throughout the recently-concluded legislative session to rally in support of three education-related measures up for consideration. The sickouts were so numerous that some districts had to cancel classes. JCPS schools closed six times from Feb. 28 to March 14.
The shooting was reported just after 3 p.m., approximately 45 minutes before JCPS elementary schools dismiss at 3:45 p.m. It still hasn’t been confirmed, however, whether the shooting victim attended a JCPS school.
The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement calling Bevin’s comments “disgusting and unforgivable.”
"He’s completely out of control,” the statement continued. “Kentuckians deserve better than this.”
