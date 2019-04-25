Bevin blasts Kentucky teachers again, says sickouts are to blame for girl being shot

“One thing you didn’t hear anything about, when we had people pretending to be sick that weren’t sick, and leaving kids unattended to, in situations they should not have been in, a little girl was shot, seven years old, by another kid because they were somewhere they weren’t intending to be, and (their) parents didn’t have any option to put them in a situation so they could go to work, that left these kids in a compromised situation when they encountered a gun and not enough awareness,” Bevin said Thursday.