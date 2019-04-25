Bullitt Central boosters treasurer indicted, arrested

"On behalf of the Board and Superintendent of the Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS), as well as the Administration of Bullitt Central High School (BCHS), both BCPS and BCHS are outraged at the allegations of theft from the Booster Club account that represents untold hours of work by students, parents and staff to supplement the athletic and extracurricular programs at BCHS. This strikes at the very heart of the trust placed in those who are alleged to have stolen these funds.