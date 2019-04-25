Bullitt Central boosters treasurer indicted, arrested

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grand jury has indicted the treasurer of the Bullitt Central High School Athletics Booster Club for theft.
The indictment, which was returned March 27, says Cathy Lynn Bowman, 47, committed theft by unlawful taking “by taking or exercising control over property of a value of over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000.”
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police and presented to the grand jury. Bowman was taken into custody by KSP this afternoon and booked into the Bullitt County Detention Center.
Eric Farris, attorney for the Bullitt County Public Schools, issued the following statement to WAVE 3 News:
"On behalf of the Board and Superintendent of the Bullitt County Public Schools (BCPS), as well as the Administration of Bullitt Central High School (BCHS), both BCPS and BCHS are outraged at the allegations of theft from the Booster Club account that represents untold hours of work by students, parents and staff to supplement the athletic and extracurricular programs at BCHS. This strikes at the very heart of the trust placed in those who are alleged to have stolen these funds.
"BCPS and BCHS personnel initiated this investigation and have cooperated with state and local authorities to bring these allegations to a conclusion and will continue to do so. In addition, BCPS is working in conjunction with consultants and counsel to take steps to prevent this type of fraud in the future, through disassociation with the former Booster association, creation of a new association with new leadership, training, and bonding for sensitive positions, along with additional insurance coverage.
“We are confident that trust in these crucial support organizations can and will be restored so that every student will have the opportunity to be at his/her best while engaging in athletics or other extracurricular activities.”
