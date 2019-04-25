Bullitt Central boosters treasurer indicted

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A grand jury has indicted the treasurer of the Bullitt Central High School Athletics Booster Club for theft.
the indictment, which was returned March 27, says Cathy Lynn Bowman committed theft by unlawful taking "by taking or exercising control over property of a value of over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000."
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police and presented to the grand jury.
This story will be updated.
