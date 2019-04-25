Cecilia Valley Elementary could eventually include more grade levels

HARDIN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Plans are in the works to transform a Hardin County elementary school to a preschool through eighth grade center.
A local planning commission voted Wednesday night to recommend the change for Cecilia Valley Elementary to the school board.
Cecilia Valley opened in January 2018 to replace then 79-year-old Howevalley Elementary.
It’s just one part of the district’s facilities plan but several more steps are needed before any action will be taken.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.