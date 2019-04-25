Demolition of Old Cardinal Stadium on track to finish ahead of schedule

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The latest step in the demolition of Old Cardinal Stadium began just about one month ago. So, where do things stand today and are contractors on track to meet their August deadline?
Kentucky Venues CEO David Beck said not only will crews finish in time for the state fair, they’re set to complete the project early.
“You can see it day by day begin to shrink, it’s going down,” Beck said. “But there’s a lot of material there that needs to be moved and relocated, so there’s a lot of work involved in it and weather is a factor.”
Despite a little rain, crews will likely finish demolition in less than 30 days.
“They’re committed to getting it done as soon as possible and we’d like to see that as well,” Beck said. “We’d like to utilize a little bit of that space for the state fair, maybe for parking and other utilization.”
Beck said the board has given a lot of thought to a permanent occupant.
“We want to know what every acre of this property-- what’s its best use for entertainment, how can it better serve the commonwealth of the community?” Beck said. "All that’s on hold, so no announcements are ready to be made on future utilization of the space at this time.”
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.