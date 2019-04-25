FBI, IRS agents search Baltimore mayor’s homes, City Hall

For years, Pugh had been selling her self-published children's books to entities she was involved with as a lawmaker and later as mayor. She sold $500,000 in "Healthy Holly" books to the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board she sat, while pushing legislation that would have benefited the $4 billion hospital network. She also made $300,000 in bulk sales to health carriers that did business with the city, and to a Maryland financier.