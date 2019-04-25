LMPD ditching cars to test foot patrols

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is trying something different with its patrols.
It’s bringing officers out of cars and on to their feet. It’s a new pilot program that started last week. The officers are still testing out patrolling on foot in three divisions.
“One of the biggest barriers police have with talking with and being embedded in the community is the car itself,” LMPD Sergeant John Bradley said.
That’s why Bradley and eight new officers are leaving the cars behind.
“Our opportunity for engagement increases significantly when we’re outside of the car,” Bradley said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department started getting its steps in April 15 in Old Louisville and in the California, Park Hill and Highlands neighborhoods.
“We have a lot of pedestrian traffic,” Highlands Community Ministries Executive Director Troy Burden said. “We have a lot of people coming into the area.”
Burden works with community planning in the Highlands. He said officers on foot could help with the community’s issues.
“With some of the pedestrian traffic and even some of the panhandling,” Burden said.
The goal of the program is for officers to build trust with neighbors in the communities they serve.
“Work with the community to solve problems, and that doesn’t mean arrests,” Bradley said.
With each block, the officers stroll through, they hope they get one step closer to the goal. The test run of the walking patrol ends Sept. 1. Bradley said there are no concrete plans for what happens next.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.