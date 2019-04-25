Man accused of keeping semi because of unpaid wages

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A safety inspection of a commercial vehicle ended with the driver of the semi in jail for stealing the rig.
Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, a Louisville Metro police officer stopped a Freightliner semi on Fern Valley Road. A check of the vehicle registration showed it had been reported stolen in Illinois. The report also said the man who was driving the rig, David A. Demps, 53, of Louisville, was the person who stole it.
Demps' arrest report said the owner of the vehicle had delayed reporting the semi as stolen because he was trying to negotiate with Demps for its return.
When Demps sister arrived to pick up a dog he had in the semi, she told police that the semi owner owed her brother money for past runs and that her brother said he was going to keep the semi until he got paid.
Demps is charged with theft by unlawful taking by an auto valued at more than $10,000 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.