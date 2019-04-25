Man accused of killing girlfriend, eating parts of her body returns to court

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man charged with killing his girlfriend and eating parts of her body was back in a Clark County court Thursday.
Attorneys for Joseph Oberhansley are seeking dismissal of the death penalty.
Considered one of the area’s most gruesome homicide cases in recent memory, Oberhansley is accused of stabbing Tammy Jo Blanton to death in her Jeffersonville home in 2014, then eating parts of her body.
After being committed to a state psychiatric hospital, Oberhansley was found competent to stand trial.
That trial is scheduled to begin in August.
