Man in custody after missing woman found at home

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – A man was taken into custody following a short standoff after a missing woman was discovered with him, according to the Columbus Police Department.
Police were searching for Steven “Bobby” Burton, 41, of Columbus, after his girlfriend was reported missing by her family.
A Silver Alert was issued for her Tuesday due to the nature of her disappearance, police said. Following a tip, officers located her, uninjured, at a mobile home in the 10000 block of Legal Tender Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Burton refused to surrender to police. Officers obtained a search warrant and a K-9 found Burton hiding under a mattress in the mobile home.
Burton was taken into custody without further incident and booked into Bartholomew County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.