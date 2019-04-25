Man killed in Portland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person is dead following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood.
The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Market Street around 2 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
The name of the victim has not been released, but Mitchell said he was 31 years old.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
