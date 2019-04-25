Mayor Fischer’s new budget proposal would cut more than 300 city jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Council is meeting Thursday for its latest round of discussions on the city’s hot-button budget issue.
The city is facing a $35 million shortfall, due largely to an increase in state pension obligations.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer proposed an insurance tax increase to cover some of the shortfall but that was voted down last month.
In the mayor’s new proposal, every department is facing cuts, including Fischer’s office and Metro Council. In all, more than 300 city jobs would be cut to make up for the shortfall.
Public Safety would suffer a smaller reduction than anticipated. Fischer said it was impossible to not touch public safety at all; LMPD faces a reduction of about $5.5 million.
A recruit class for June was cancelled.
School resource officers in Jefferson County will be eliminated, but they will be put back on the streets.
Still, there would be a reduction of about 40 officers.
At the same time, the city would cut funding for The Living Room, a program that assists people with mental illness and substance abuse. This would save $1 million. Fischer said he fears the move could lead to increased overdoses and homelessness.
“When you have a budget that is being cut and cut and cut, there isn’t money to deal with issues but the private sector, churches, houses of worship,” Fischer said. “I hope [Metro Councilmembers] look at this and say we can do more. That kind of assistance is what we need from both citizens and companies, when you have a lean budget like we do.”
Fischer said his proposed cuts were made by analyzing each department’s expenses. Now, Metro Council will review his proposal. The mayor said he’s hoping revenue-creating alternatives will be discussed.
