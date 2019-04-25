Mock DUI crash reminds students of dangers of drunk, distracted driving

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With prom season just around the corner, LMPD officers provided an important reminder to students to avoid distracted driving.
Thursday, a mock DUI crash was set up at Moore High School on Outer Loop.
The presentation is designed to show young drivers the dangers of unsafe driving like drinking and driving, texting while driving and not wearing seat belts.
“What I love about this reenactment is that they always invite their peers to be a part of that so there’s a real shock value for them in seeing not just a random person in that car but seeing one of their classmates, so it provides that shock value for them to really feel what it might feel like,” teacher Traci Morris said.
A host of local businesses and organizations helped to make the mock crash possible, including Metro EMS and TIES funeral services.
