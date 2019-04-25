Sellersburg planning improvements to downtown appearance

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) – Community leaders in Sellersburg are planning to give the downtown a facelift.
The town council recently approved hiring an architect for a streetscape study, finding ways to make quick changes to improve the town’s look. They’re also working to get Sellersburg designated by the state as a “Main Street” community, so it can make big, significant improvements to the downtown’s appearance.
This renewed push to improve the overall appearance and feel of the downtown is something Sellersburg Clerk and Treasurer Michelle Miller has been pushing for. She said it’s something the town needs.
“I’ve worked for the town since I got out of high school in 1989, and I’ve seen the town go downhill so much,” she said. “And I want to be proud of our town again.”
Miller said she knows the downtown is in need of a spruce. With a community crossings grant and paving project on the way, the timing is perfect. The new project will help the community play catch-up to the work other southern Indiana communities are doing in their own downtowns.
“All the communities around us are building up, cleaning up their towns and their cities and Sellersburg is kind of behind on that,” Miller said. “And a lot of the complaints I get from citizens is that our town is looking so bad. I figure now is the time to start cleaning it up.”
While they work to get the town designated a “Main Street” community by the state, which will allow for big changes to businesses and the town, the town council approved hiring TEG Architects during their meeting Monday for a streetscape study. That study will identify changes that can be made quickly within the community, selecting improvements to the lighting and sidewalks, even putting in flower planters to step up the overall appearance of Utica and New Albany Streets.
“I’ve started working up some sketches, and we’re bouncing ideas back and forth over what they feel like would be a good fit for that streetscape improvement and hopefully, in the next two to three weeks, we can present to the town council some of these ideas,” said Kyle Wilson, a partner with TEG Architects.
Miller said she’d like to build a new police department, turn the town hall into a community center and move the town hall’s offices into the police’s current spot, preserving the historic building. She said it’s been a heartache watching once-beautiful, historic buildings in town be torn down when they could be saved, and she hopes these improvement programs will inspire people in the community to do so.
While some improvements can be made quickly, this downtown makeover will take time to complete. Miller hopes that when it’s done, it will help restore some of the beauty in the town and give residents a downtown to be proud of.
“I hope to see the families coming back downtown to enjoy everything that our town has to offer,” Miller said. “I think we have so much to offer.”
Since announcing her plans with the city to help improve the downtown, Miller said members of the community have spoken up, saying they’re thrilled to see someone motivated to help improve the downtown’s appearance. She said business members and people in town have started volunteering to help, ready to take the steps needed to create lasting change in Sellersburg.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.