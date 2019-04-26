Child rescued from furnace duct in Bullitt County

Child rescued from furnace duct in Bullitt County
(Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District)
By Erin O'Neil | April 25, 2019 at 10:01 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 10:05 PM

ZONETON, KY (WAVE) - A child was rescued in Bullitt County after falling into a furnace duct Thursday afternoon.

A child was rescued from this furnace duct Thursday afternoon. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District)
A child was rescued from this furnace duct Thursday afternoon. (Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District)

The Zoneton Fire Protection District said a child managed to remove the grille from a furnace duct and another child fell in.

The child’s injuries were not severe, officials said, but called the experience “terribly frightening.”

Any home with young children and floor furnaces should have grilles tightly secured with screws, the Zoneton Fire Protection District said.

(Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District)
(Source: Zoneton Fire Protection District)

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.