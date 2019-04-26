Child rescued from furnace duct in Bullitt County

ZONETON, KY (WAVE) - A child was rescued in Bullitt County after falling into a furnace duct Thursday afternoon.
The Zoneton Fire Protection District said a child managed to remove the grille from a furnace duct and another child fell in.
The child’s injuries were not severe, officials said, but called the experience “terribly frightening.”
Any home with young children and floor furnaces should have grilles tightly secured with screws, the Zoneton Fire Protection District said.
