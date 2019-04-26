7 Hall of Famers set to announce picks

(AP) - Seven Pro Football Hall of Famers will announce selections for their former teams at the NFL draft.
In the second round, Jim Brown will handle the Browns' pick, their first in this draft, barring a trade by Cleveland to move up from No. 49 overall. James Lofton will be onstage for the Packers' pick, Carl Eller for Minnesota's, and Darrell Green for Washington's.
In the third round, Rayfield Wright will announce who Dallas is taking, while Jackie Slater will do the Rams' choice and Terrell Owens the 49ers' pick.
Dozens of other former players also will be announcing picks — and even current ones: Houston WR DeAndre Hopkins and New England LB Dont’a Hightower.
