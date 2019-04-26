DerbyTALK! Friday Edition

Saturday... It still looks great for the runners and the balloons early in the day. Light winds with chilly air. The issues for this day take place in the afternoon. A warm front will move in to increase the clouds as the day wears on. A period of downpours (some thunder) develop west of WAVE Country near 3-5pm, and track east. They shouldn’t last long but plan for at least some rain during the 5pm-7pm window. Temperatures will be well into the 60s to start but the rain will cool things down closer to 59 or 60 before sunset. Keep this in mind when dressing for Opening Night at Churchill! We will get a break mid evening before one more shower chance at midnight as the cold front portion pushes through.