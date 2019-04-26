FORECAST: Gusty winds delay Balloon Glow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Gusty winds this afternoon have caused a 30 minute delay for the Kentucky Derby Festival's Great Balloon Glow.
As the sun sets and the mixing of the atmosphere relaxes a bit the winds will weaken. The question is will the winds weaken enough? At this point getting the drop to 10-15 MPH gusts by 9PM will be tough.
Dry conditions will hold through the evening and overnight with a mainly clear sky. Expect temperatures to drop into the 50s and eventually 40s overnight. It will be a cool, but dry start to the mini/marathon and balloon race early Saturday. Winds from the northwest will take the balloon east southeast.
A cold front approaches with limited moisture in the afternoon Saturday. I’ll keep a 30 to 40% rain chance in the forecast, but amounts will be very light for those who see the precipitation.
Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with partly sunny skies, dry conditions and temperatures in the mid 60s.
Derby Week will be unsettled as a frontal boundary stalls out nearby. This will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms. The good news, at least at this point, is that it appears by late Thursday into Friday the systems moves east with drier weather settling in for a couple of days.
We’ll see how this trends over the next few days.
TONIGHT: Clear and cool with winds easing after sunset. LOW: 47°
SATURDAY: AM: 40s, sunny, light wind. PM: 60s, few showers 5-7pm (40%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High: 65°
- Hour-by-Hour rain chances
- WEEKEND: slight rain chance Saturday
- EARLIEST ALERT: active derby week pattern
