FORECAST: Rain rolls out this morning; some afternoon sunshine
By Tawana Andrew | April 26, 2019 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 5:29 AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Showers are racing through the region this morning. By sunrise, most of the rain should be off to our east with some stragglers lagging behind through mid-morning.

Today will be breezy with gusts near 30 mph as highs top out in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds clear heading into the afternoon.

Tonight, temperatures fall into the 40s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday begins with plentiful sunshine but clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon. This bodes well for the Kentucky Derby Festival races and the balloon race. A low passing just to our north will trigger scattered showers north of I-64 for the afternoon and early evening.

Highs Saturday reach the upper 60s and low 70s. A few extra showers may pop up Saturday night as a cold front rolls through.

Sunday looks sunny but cooler with highs only in the low to mid-60s. Most of the next workweek features showers and thunderstorms as several systems are expected to march through parts of WAVE Country.

TODAY: Early AM Showers (30%); Breezy; Decreasing Clouds; HIGH: 68°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; Cool; LOW: 47°

SATURDAY: Increasing Clouds; Scattered afternoon/evening rain (30%); HIGH: 70°

