FORECAST: A windy across WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We finally have some dry air flowing into WAVE Country, but the problem is that it is flowing too fast!
Expect wind gusts over 30 MPH at times all the way through the 7 p.m. hour. After that, they will begin to drop steadily. This means it’ll be a close call on gusts for the Balloon Glow at 9 p.m. but still a good window to get the speeds just low enough. Bring a jacket as it will be a cool evening.
The dry weather will hold until about 5 p.m. Saturday. That is when a period of downpours will pass through roughly in the 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. period. Not everyone will experience one, but plan on it just in case. It will turn windy during the evening and mostly dry until the cold front passage at midnight that may have a brief shower along it.
Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend in terms of sunshine but it will be cool with temperatures only into the 60s for a few hours in the afternoon.
Derby Week will feature a constant balancing act of a front that will drop into the area. It will get pushed north and south all the way into Derby Day itself. Each time it is near us, rain chances go up. When north of us, 80s. When south of us, 60s. Stay close to the forecast as we keep trending the front locations and impacts for all of the events.
REST OF TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy at times, windy. HIGH: 68°
TONIGHT: Winds relax, chilly. LOW: 47°
SATURDAY: AM: 40s, sunny, light wind, PM: 60s, few showers 5-7pm (40%)
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies at times, cool day. High: 65°
