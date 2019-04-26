Fundraiser underway to send bluegrass veterans on Honor Flight

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A kickoff was held Thursday afternoon for an effort to send a group of Kentucky veterans on an Honor Flight.
It’s been 50 years since the 138th Field Artillery Brigade, Second Battalion, Battery C returned from Vietnam.
Now a fundraising effort is underway to send about 40 vets to Washington DC to visit the Vietnam Memorial Wall. The mission is called “Honor Flight Bluegrass” by organizers.
The event was hosted at the Kentucky National Guard Armory in Bardstown, Kentucky in partnership with Honor Flight, a nonprofit that locates eligible veterans to visit their respective war memorials in Washington, DC.
“Going to the wall is a tough thing to do, but it is certainly something that everybody who was ever in Vietnam definitely needs to go take a look at it and make that experience,” Vietnam veteran Don Parrish said.
“I’ve been there once, but I want to go again, just to be with all the guys that I was with 50 years ago,” Vietnam veteran Ronnie “Smiley” Hibbs said.
The project has been in the works for two years.
The honor flight is expected to happen in October.
To support the mission, you can visit Honor Flight Bluegrass’ official site here.
