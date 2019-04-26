Homes damaged in Jennings County, IN by possible tornado

LOVETT, IN (WAVE) - Officials received reports of several homes damaged by strong winds in Jennings County, Indiana on Thursday night.
The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office shared pictures with WAVE 3 News, including one of a home at 315 East County Road 400 South, near Lovett, that had its dormers ripped off by the wind.
Officials believe there was possibly a tornado in the area. The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Jennings County at 7:52 p.m. to last until 8:15 p.m. Thursday.
There was also a report of a garage damaged just south of North Vernon at 4325 South County Road 25 E.
The third report came from 300 South 25 East, where officials say the roof of a house was damaged, along with a barn.
Officials with the National Weather Service will have to survey the area to confirm a tornado.
