JCPS talent and girl power from around the world on display at VEX Robotics competition

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The VEX Robotics competition is happening this week at the Kentucky Expo Center. With nearly 200 middle school teams from around the world competing, two of them are from right here in Louisville.
“It means a lot (to be competing) actually because we have a little experience but this is mainly our first year,” Saif Goping, an 8th grade student at Meyzeek Middle School, said.
Goping is part of the Meyzeek Bear Bots. They’ve won a lot of awards this year and it's all led up to their spot in the big world competition.
“At the very beginning we are given the exact same task, but I just like seeing how different teams think of different solutions to solve the same problems,” 8th grader Jash Pola said.
8th grader Sam Newton has a lot of confidence in his team.
“What they do, we do differently," Newton said. “All the other robots, they shoot flags with balls but we actually do the hubs and flipping which most teams don’t do because they’re focused on the flags.”
Meyzeek is one of two Louisville schools participating. Newburg Middle has a team in the running, too.
“I think it’s an honor and it’s also very eye opening to see all the diversity in ethnicity and races and gender and it’s just a great experience that I think everyone should have the chance to experience,” Norah Hill, an 8th grade student at Meyzeek.
It’s an experience they plan to keep with them for a long time.
“Every day we see all these buildings and to build that we need engineers and science to build it. So we need to understand these ideas and concepts in order to train for our future,” 7th grade student Sharvil Kumer said.
More girls are participating in the competition this year than ever before.
Two years ago, female involvement was at 24%. Now, it’s at 37%.
Alysa, Melissa, Sandra are junior high students from Mexico. They’re thrilled to represent the growing number of young women involved in STEM.
“It is very great because I think we have the same opportunities as other person,” Alysa said. "We can demonstrate we are independent and if we have the opportunity we should try.
VEX is working to attract even more female teams to the competition. By 2020, they’re hoping that 50% of participants will be female.
The award ceremony is on Saturday.
