Jeffersonville man sentenced to 120 years for molesting girls
Michael Begin appeared in court on Nov. 28, 2018. (Jackson, Sarah)
April 26, 2019 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:41 AM

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Jeffersonville man accused of molesting 20 young girls learned his sentence.

Michael Begin Jr. was sentenced to 120 years by Judge Andrew Adams in a Clark County courtroom Friday.

Police said Begin assaulted girls as young as 4 years old at the Clark County YMCA and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.

