Jeffersonville man sentenced to 120 years for molesting girls

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – A Jeffersonville man accused of molesting 20 young girls learned his sentence.
Michael Begin Jr. was sentenced to 120 years by Judge Andrew Adams in a Clark County courtroom Friday.
Police said Begin assaulted girls as young as 4 years old at the Clark County YMCA and Thomas Jefferson Elementary.
