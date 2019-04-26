KSP: Duffel bag of cash and suspected cocaine found on crashed plane

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police believe the two men killed in a plane crash were likely in the Henderson area looking for a fueling-stop to continue their journey.
They say the Bellanca 17-30A aircraft ran out of fuel causing the motor to stall. The plane fell nose first to the ground.
Troopers say they found several duffel bags containing personal belongings and one duffel bag with a large sum of cash and suspected cocaine.
Barry Hill, 47, and George Tucker, 48 were from Sanford, North Carolina.
“There’s a little bit of intelligence we have that offers a little bit of an idea that perhaps their destination might have been more northwest of the Commonwealth," KSP Trooper Corey King explains. "Either way, it doesn’t offer what the money was going to be used for, perhaps the drugs, was it for personal? Was it purchased? Was it for bartering? Or was it for simply trading off to anyone else? We don’t know this part.”
Neither of the men were fully licensed pilots. Investigators do believe Tucker, who does have a student license, was flying the plane.
The wife of the plane’s owner told us the flight was not authorized.
Trooper King says they are looking through a cell phone they found on board more information. They’re also sending the drugs off for testing.
As we told you Thursday, the plane’s owner says Tucker was storing the plane for them but took it up that evening without permission.
