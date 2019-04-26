Louisville-based organizations and corporations helping with budget crisis

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Golf courses, libraries and pools are a few of the public services at risk of being cut. Yesterday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer shared his initial list of cuts to solve the now $32 million budget crisis. However, some of those services could be saved.
A local non=profit and a major Louisville-based company have stepped up and said they want to help. Whether it’s with money or time their goal is to keep the doors open to some local services.
When Layla George with the Olmsted Parks Conservancy first heard of Fischer's possible cuts she knew parks could lose funding and support. George said five members of the Conservancy stepped up to take care of 17 parks in the area, including the at risk Cherokee Park golf course.
"We believe that we have the internal capacity to step up and do a little bit more of that daily management and maintenance,” George said.
George said the group hasn't gotten final approval to take over...but if they do they would need to come up with a master plan to know how much it would cost.
"Realized there was an opportunity to do more and really an obligation to do more,” George said.
Papa John's, a Louisville-based company, is also lending a hand. In a statement sent to WAVE 3 News, Steve Richie, the CEO of Papa John's International, said:
“Just like pizza, pools are a key ingredient to summertime fun. We want to make sure that kids and their families across Louisville have access to that summer experience, despite the tough choices Mayor Fischer and Metro Government are facing right now.”
Although public pools could get shutdown, the company wants to help and make sure families around Louisville still have access. Richie would not detail how or when he plans to help.
