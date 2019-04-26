Louisville man found guilty of murder in stabbing at gas station

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury convicted a Louisville man of stabbing another to death and robbing his victim at a gas station in 2015.
Charles Richardson, 35, was charged with murder and robbery in the death of 74-year-old Paul Cason.
Richardson stabbed Cason at the Shell gas station at South Floyd Street and St. Catherine Street on May 31, 2015. He then robbed Cason and took off on a bicycle before police arrived.
Officers caught Richardson and arrested him just one day later.
At the time of his arrest, police said the attack was unprovoked.
On Thursday, a jury convicted Richardson of murder and robbery. The penalty phase of his trial will begin Friday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.