Man accused of burglarizing several Jeffersonville businesses

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) – A man accused of burglarizing several businesses in a matter of hours was taken into custody.
According to Jeffersonville police, Pearl Street Tap House, Parlour, The Alcove, Spring Street Tattoo and Coots Funeral Home were all broken into within a three hour span on April 24.
Police identified the suspected as Randall Bracey, 45, of Clarksville.
Bracey was located in Louisville on April 25 on multiple warrants that included charges for felony burglary and felony theft.
A search warrant was executed at a place Bracey is known to stay and police said evidence related to the burglaries was recovered.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.