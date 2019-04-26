Metro Council approves changes to Airbnb regulations

Metro Council's amendments will require at least 600 feet between properties.
By Berry Stockton | April 25, 2019 at 8:28 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 8:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Metro Council has passed an ordinance that imposes regulations on Airbnb properties in the metro.

The vote was taken at Thursday night’s meeting. 23 voted yes, one voted no, one member did not vote and another abstained.

Council members first established the short-term rental ordinance in 2015, defining the properties as a middle-ground between dwellings and hotels. It’s also described as a place where there is not a primary occupant and is rented out exclusively to guests.

Unlike hotels, short-term rental hosts are not authorized to serve alcohol or meals to guests.

With the passing of the ordinance, new short-term rental properties have to be at least 600 feet apart. Maximum stay for a guest is 29 consecutive days and the number of occupants is limited to two times the number of bedrooms, plus two.

Though the changes were approved April 25th, they won't go into affect until after the Kentucky Derby.
Outdoor signage that indicates a property is a short-term rental is prohibited in residential zoning areas.

Penalties have also been put in place for non-compliance. A fine of $125 will be issued following a first offense. From there, fines climb up to $1,000. And if the property is subject to two or more civil or criminal complaints within a year, they may have their approval revoked.

Metro Councilman Brandon Coan (D-District 8) previously told WAVE 3 News the restrictions would apply “only to new investor-owned, non-primary residence, short term rentals in residential neighborhoods.”

As of April 5, 2019 there were 542 registered short-term rentals in the Louisville metro area.

