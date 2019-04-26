St. X president diagnosed with cancer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man who has led St. Xavier High School for nearly two decades announced in an email he is taking leave to face colorectal cancer.
Perry Sangalli said he learned of the diagnosis after being admitted to a Louisville hospital:
"Dear St. X Community,
It is with some pause that I share with you an update on my health condition. This past weekend, I was admitted to Baptist Hospital East and have now learned that I have colorectal cancer. I'm under fantastic care by many St. X Alumni and Parents and their colleagues.
I will be away from the daily life of our school for some time. Additional testing will determine my course of treatment.
My faith remains strong and I ask that you keep me in your prayers. Please understand that visitors are restricted at this time so that I can rest and get stronger.
Perry E. Sangalli, Ed. D"
Sangalli graduated from the all boys Catholic school himself in 1976.
