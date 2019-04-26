Students rewarded with pop up party for good attendance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Several students were rewarded for their attendance on Friday.
The Every Day Counts initiative at Jefferson County Public Schools rewards students for good attendance. Different schools celebrate in different ways, but at Audubon Traditional Elementary School it meant a visit from the Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses, Buddy Bat and local musician Jecorey “1200” Arthur, who loves giving back to Louisville schools.
"They see someone up there speaking positivity; they see someone up there who's a musician who looks like them, who reflects them, and they want to be better and go beyond where I'm at," Arthur said. "It's always inspiring to work with them."
This is the fourth time this year Audubon has been rewarded for attendance numbers. Students with perfect attendance got to ride a pony.
"We've had kids come up to us today and say this has been the best day of [their] life," JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said, "and we want kids to have that feeling every time they come to school."
Murphy also said that attendance numbers are up across the district this year.
