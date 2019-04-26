2 tornadoes confirmed in Jennings Co.

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage in two parts of Jennings County, Indiana was caused by tornadoes.
The first twister had winds in the EF-1 scale with a maximum speed of 100 miles per hour. Three homes were damaged. NWS says that wind speed may be adjusted as the damage moves into neighboring Decatur County.
>> RELATED STORY: Homes damaged in Jennings County, IN by possible tornado
Survey teams also determined that a second, separate tornado touched down in the far northeastern part of Jennings County, north-northwest of Nebraska.
The tornado, which was rated an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 95 MPH, caused only damage to trees.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.