2 tornadoes confirmed in Jennings Co.

2 tornadoes confirmed in Jennings Co.
This home had its dormers ripped off by the wind. (Source: Patience Howser)
By Charles Gazaway | April 26, 2019 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 2:50 PM

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage in two parts of Jennings County, Indiana was caused by tornadoes.

The first twister had winds in the EF-1 scale with a maximum speed of 100 miles per hour. Three homes were damaged. NWS says that wind speed may be adjusted as the damage moves into neighboring Decatur County.

>> RELATED STORY: Homes damaged in Jennings County, IN by possible tornado

Survey teams also determined that a second, separate tornado touched down in the far northeastern part of Jennings County, north-northwest of Nebraska.

The tornado, which was rated an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 95 MPH, caused only damage to trees.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.