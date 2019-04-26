Two people shot in Shawnee neighborhood in serious condition

The man and woman shot are in serious condition, LMPD said. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Laurel Mallory | April 26, 2019 at 4:52 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 5:28 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A suspect shot two people in Louisville’s Shawnee neighborhood on Friday evening, MetroSafe said.

It was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Larkwood Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed.

The scene appears to be near a house toward the street’s dead end, where I-264 cuts through.

Emergency crews found two victims -- a man and a woman -- and rushed them to University Hospital.

Both people are in serious condition, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information should call the anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

