UK’s Josh Allen picked seventh by Jacksonville in NFL Draft

(WAVE) - Jacksonville made former UK linebacker Josh Allen the seventh pick in the National Football League Draft on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
Allen had 17 sacks in 2018 and was the consensus National Defensive Player of the Year.
He had been projected to go as high as #3 overall.
His family lives in Montclair, New Jersey, so he fielded questions all week about the New York Jets, who had the third pick, and the New York Giants, who had the sixth selection.
Allen’s sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, played college basketball at UofL and was the 19th in the 2018 WNBA Draft by the Washington Mystics.
