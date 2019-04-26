Woman, man charged with murder in what LMPD calls a deadly setup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police have arrested two people, accusing them of setting up a transaction that led to a deadly shooting in Louisville early Thursday morning.
Officers say Tiffany Taylor, 30, set up the victim, pretending to want to buy marijuana from him.
The victim, who’s been identified by friends and family as 31-year-old Chuck Taylord, met Taylor just before 2 a.m. on West Market Street in the Portland neighborhood.
During the deal, police said Steven Guy shot Taylord once, killing him. A juvenile witness was with Taylor and Guy at the time of the homicide, police said.
Just hours later, Louisville Metro police questioned Taylor and subsequently arrested her, charging her with murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Officers said she admitted her involvement in the homicide during questioning, but also pretended to eat a SIM card from her phone “in an attempt to conceal and destroy” it.
Guy was arrested in New Albany and will be extradited to Louisville to face charges. Police haven’t shared details of his arrest and his mugshot is not yet available.
