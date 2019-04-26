‘You have taken everything from us:’ Family of local rapper devastated by deadly shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The lives of two Louisville parents were changed forever as a result of Thursday night’s deadly shooting.
Charles A. Johns, also known by his stage name of Chuck Taylord, was shot and left for dead on West Market Street. Since then, two people have been arrested in connection to the crime.
New of his death came as complete shock for those who knew him.
“They have taken a son, a brother, a cousin, an uncle,” Deborah Belt, Taylord’s mother said. “You have taken everything from us and he was a really good guy.”
Belt said around 2 a.m. Thursday she received a phone call that her son has been shot. Police said he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.
“I don't think he knew he touched as many people as he did musically,” Belt said.
Chuck Taylord wrote music about the struggle and his desire to make it. He rapped with the support of a music label and released several videos.
His parents said music was a passion that started for their son as a young child.
“I bought him a drum set and ever since then he hasn’t turned back,” Charles Johns Senior, Taylord’s father, said.
Taylord performed around the country and his family said he could have done so much more.
“They took a lot, they took a whole lot from our family and we are grateful that there is an arrest made, but it won’t fix our pain,” Tanglia Buntin, Taylord’s aunt, said.
This isn’t the first time this family has been struck by violence. In 2016, Taylord’s uncle Kennith Belt was shot and killed. That murder remains unsolved.
It took less than 24 hours for police to arrest Tiffany Taylor and Steven Guy in connection to Taylord’s murder. Police said Taylor set him up, pretending to want to buy marijuana from him. During the deal, police said Steven Guy shot Chuck Taylord once, killing him.
The death of his eldest son has crushed Johns. He said his son’s dreams were cut short.
“You didn’t have to shoot him and you didn’t have to kill him, just go on,” Johns Senior said.
Both suspects will face charges in Louisville.
