Bevin joins Trump, Pence, speaks at NRA Conference in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - The annual NRA Conference brought the big guns to Indianapolis on Friday.
President Trump, Vice President Pence and Governor Matt Bevin all addressed the crowd of gun owners and supporters.
Kentucky’s governor expressed pride in The Bluegrass State for passing the constitutional carry bill. The bill, which passed in May, allows people to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
“I’m blessed to be governor of a state where we value things like constitutional carry. It wasn’t that heavy of a lift. It’s a shame it took us this many years,” Bevin said. “It does take leadership though.”
The President and Governor Bevin both told the crowd that their 2nd amendment rights are under attack.
“You’ve heard the President, you’ve heard others talk about being under assault. About the fact that our values and the things that we uphold--these Judeo-Christian principles, these constitutional rights,” Bevin said at the podium. “The right, specifically, to keep and bear arms, that these things are under attack, and it’s true. This isn’t just anecdotal. This is true.”
Bevin then asked the crowd to support his bid for re-election.
“You hear a lot about what’s coming in 2020. And it’s true. But I’m the proxy for what’s gonna happen in 2020, as they experiment in Kentucky in 2019. So if you happen to want to get engaged in the political process and stand in the gap in this year in advance of the big year next year, I know a guy.”
Also at the conference: The Secret Service is investigating after someone threw a cell phone on stage next to the President as he was preparing to deliver his remarks.
The NRA spent 36 million dollars on Trump’s 2016 Presidential campaign.
