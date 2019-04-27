Blind runner find guides during mini marathon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Derby Festival marathon brought out thousands of runners from different backgrounds, levels and challenges. One blind runner found his way through the race with a new family.
“We kind of literally just ran into Victor,” said Mini Marathon runner Amanda Daily.
Out of the nearly 15,000 runners, three people were meant to lace up together.
"It was shocking because I was attempting to run it by myself no matter what,” said Mini Marathon runner Victor Sandifer.
Daily and her dad Steve McCarty saw Victor Sandifer blind, alone and faithful at the 2018 marathon.
“We just went up to him and said hey are you running with anybody and he said no,” said Daily. “He said what's your pace?"
"If we were going to slow Victor down, he didn't want any part of it,” said McCarty. “He wanted to take his chances without us."
Victor took a chance with two strangers.
"He literally has blind faith,” Daily said.
"We had the bump system going,” said McCarty. “I bumped his left and Amanda bumped his right the whole race."
This year Victor was shocked when the duo called and wanted to help guide him again.
"Sometimes you don't hear from people they just blow you off,” said Sandier. “ [It’s] a one-time thing then you don't see them anymore. I'm blessed to be able to run with them again, a friendship I'll always have. They didn't slow me down I was thankful and grateful that they ran with me."
In a race where some runners aim to win. These friends are proud to start and finish as a team.
“Everybody goes through problems in life you just have to keep going, pushing on,” Sandifer said.
