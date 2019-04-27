Former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy arrested, facing criminal charges

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A former Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy and Palmyra Police officer faces serious criminal charges.
Kerry Freeburg was arrested Wednesday after a SWAT situation on Highway 111.
Specific details about that event haven’t been released, but court records show Freeburg has been charged with voyeurism and child exploitation.
Palmyra Police Chief Dennis Lemmel said Freeberg served as a reserve officer there for a few months last year. Before that, he was with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for several years and worked as a school resource officer.
