Portions of I-64, I-71, I-265 to be improved over next 4 years

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Plans are now in motion for a major interstate project to improve highways in Jefferson and Oldham Counties.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) revealed its designs for “I-Move Kentucky” on Friday. The project will cost $180 million and take four years to complete.
Portions of I-71 and I-265 (Gene Snyder) will be expanded to six lanes.
On the Gene Snyder, one lane will be added in each direction between Taylorsville Road and I-71.
Interstate 71 will also get another lane in each direction between I-265 and the Crestwood/Pewee Valley exit.
The Gene Snyder interchanges at I-71 and I-64 will be upgraded, as well.
KYTC says the project aims to reduce congestion, add capacity, increase safety and improve economic development and quality of life.
“These are projects that have been identified for some time now,” KYTC State Highway engineer Andy Barber said. “And we find ourselves with an opportunity to combine all four into what we call a big project all into one.”
KYTC is taking bids from construction teams. Contractors will be selected based on their value and ability to possibly add extra projects on top of the four KYTC has identified as priorities.
Pre-construction work is expected to begin in Fall 2019.
The first part of the project scheduled is the I-71/I-265 interchange improvements, which should start in Spring 2020 and be completed the end of that year.
KYTC says the entire project should be complete by the end of 2023.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.