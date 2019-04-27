Purdue Polytechnic New Albany creates tornado machine for WAVE 3 Weather Team

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - A project at Purdue Polytechnic New Albany has produced a cool new tool for the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team: A tornado machine.
Friday, students at Purdue Polytechnic New Albany gathered to present their capstone projects.
A group of students, in partnership with WAVE 3 News, spent months building a tornado machine. It can demonstrate three different types of tornadoes and show how wind speeds create different vortex shapes.
The students started brainstorming on the project last fall.
Brandon Wood is one of the students that built the machine.
“The project we worked on, we were making a tornado simulation machine device,” Wood said. “Specifically, one that could make three different types of tornadoes: The rope, cone and wedge tornadoes. That could also vary the wind speeds.”
Wood said the group put in at least two thousand hours building the machine. They put the final touches on the project early Friday morning.
The machine will be used by the WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team as an educational tool.
