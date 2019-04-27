Roads closed ahead of KDF miniMarathon, Marathon

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Watch out for road closures all over Louisville for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon.
The event attracts roughly 15,000 runners each year. Both races start at 7:30 a.m. at Brook and Main and will finish at Preston and Witherspoon.
The course winds through Old Louisville, Churchill Downs, and down Museum Row on Main Street.
>> ALSO: Check out our Digital Derby Guide
No parking is allowed on Preston from Witherspoon to Main Street until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Drivers also cannot park anywhere along the race route between Midnight and 4 p.m. Saturday.
A full list of road closures can be found here.
There’s a 6-hour course limit for the Marathon & Relay routes and a 4-hour course limit for the miniMarathon, according to KDF. Participants will still be allowed to continue on the course by moving to the sidewalk and abiding by pedestrian safety rules.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.