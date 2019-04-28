Castleman statue being removed as Cherokee Triangle neighborhood logo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- After much controversy, the Castleman statue still sits in the center of the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.
However, now the neighborhood association is pushing to remove the statue somewhere else. The Castleman statue has been the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood logo for decades, but that could change soon.
This could be the last year people will find John B. Castleman on gear representing the neighborhood.
"That statue itself I know what it represents,” said artist Nathan Butterworth.
Butterworth isn’t from the neighborhood but said he loves the neighborhood’s character.
"People in general are changing and being more diverse and accepting to what’s happening in the world,” Butterworth said.
Castleman was a civil war officer who established some Olmsted parks, including Cherokee. His position and what he’s created in the community deadlocked the Cherokee Triangle Association on whether his monument should be removed.
"40,204 out of the respondents they had were kind of split evenly,” said former Cherokee Triangle President Tim Holz.
Holz said the community is split but understanding. Mayor Fischer wants to move Castleman. Holz said the association will follow the city’s direction.
"We’re trying to be sensitive to the fact that there are people on both sides we certainly don’t want to offend anybody,” Holz said.
The association is working to create a new symbol for Cherokee Triangle.
"The Castleman logo was never about what we were about it was about where we were,” Holz said. For now the statue still stands, covered in graffiti.
The Landmarks Commission will meet on May 9th to review the city’s appeal to move the man on the horse.
"It’s good for where we’re heading in the future,” Butterworth said.
The Cherokee Triangle Association said it hopes the new logo is exciting and welcoming to visitors and neighbors.
The association is still working on a new logo design and the branding process. They said they're considering using the gazebo in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood as its center.
