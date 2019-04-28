Cut-a-thon fundraiser held for Rodman Foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It was a great way to get a haircut, honor a local hero and help the community all in one.
The Nick Rodman Legacy Foundation held its first ever Cut-a-thon event Sunday afternoon. The Foundation partnered with Hive Salon Studios. Stylists cut hair for free in exchange for a donation to go towards the Foundation.
The event included a bounce house, games, a bake sale and grilled food, with the proceeds going to help the community.
The Foundation was launched in March by Rodman's wife, Ashley as a way to honor her late husband's legacy and as a way to thank the community who supported her family after his death.
Click here for more information.
Ashely told us then, Nick always wanted to help others, and loved Louisville. Creating the Foundation was a natural decision.
The next charity event will be the Nick Rodman Memorial Golf Scramble on June 8th. It starts at 7:30 am at the Sun Valley Golf Course. Teams of four are encouraged to sign up.
There are also sponsorship opportunities beginning at $100.00.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.