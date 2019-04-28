19 emergency room staffers pregnant at the same time

(CNN) Summer will bring 19 new babies to one Nebraska Medicine department
This summer, Nebraska Medicine's emergency department will seem more like the labor and delivery department.
Nurse Briley Hosch is patient zero.
She said she gets blamed, but it's also celebrated.
Hosch's first child is due May 30.
"It was probably October when people started talking," Victor said.
"Every time we'd come to work, we'd ask, 'Anyone hear anyone new who is pregnant? The rumor is so-and-so is pregnant, don't tell anyone, but add it to the list,'" nurse Lisa Wulf said.
Nurse after nurse after nurse announced baby news, and so did physicians and other emergency room staff.
The final total? The department is expecting 19 babies this summer. That includes those whose wives are expecting.
"I was able to hide it a little better than the rest of them," nurse Troy Beekman said.
Many of the nurses have never delivered a baby before, but doctors and residents have.
"We have to do 10 deliveries, so I've done them. I'd rather not do any of yours! I'll rush you upstairs," Dr. Amanda Anderson said.
She isn't due until September.
"Finally started drinking the water and here we are," Anderson said.
It's hard not to feel good with all the expecting moms in one place.
"Everyone's really excited for me," technician Nicki Johnson said.
There's no shortage of pregnancy advice.
"I did that last week with one of the other Amanda’s. 'I think I have a weird pain?' And she's like, 'That's normal. That's normal,'" Anderson said.
With all the babies and maternity leave approaching, things might get tricky in the department.
"I'm glad I'm not doing the schedule," nurse MacKenzie Gorman said.
No one is worried. With nine months to plan, schedulers have found plenty of backups.
"We've already planned to do lots of brunches with mimosas with our babies this summer and just laugh at everyone at work," Wulf said.
According to local media, the most babies the hospital can remember due around the same time in the last 20 years or so was five or six.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.