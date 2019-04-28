Former Senator Richard Lugar dead at 87

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U. S. Senator Richard Lugar died Sunday morning, according to a release from the Lugar Center.
Lugar was a senator from 1977 to 2013, before that serving as Mayor of Indianapolis from 1968 to 1975.
After his career in politics, Lugar continued work through the Lugar Center, focused on global food security and aid effectiveness.
He was a professor at Indiana University and led the Richard G. Lugar Symposium for Tomorrow’s Leaders at the University of Indianapolis. He held 46 honorary degrees from universities around the country, and Queen Elizabeth bestowed upon him the rank of honorary Knight Commander.
He was the longest serving member of Congress in Indiana’s history.
President Barack Obama named him a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013.
Representatives of Senator Lugar say his cause of death was complications from Chronic Inflammatory Demylinating Polyneuropathy (CIPD).
He’s survived by wife Char and four sons.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.