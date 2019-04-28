Longtime Louisville Ballet director Alun Jones dies in Greece

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Alun Jones, who served as artistic director for the Louisville for two decades, died last week at the age of 82.
A family friend said Jones died in Greece, of a heart attack.
Jones was the artistic director for 24 years before retiring in 2002. He and his wife, ballerina Helen Starr started the Louisville Ballet School after coming to America in 1975.
During his tenure as artistic director, Jones shepherded growth in the Louisville ballet community, including convincing Mikhail Baryshnikov to perform with the Louisville ballet twice.
He’s survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren.
