Mother accuses CA daycare of burning 1-year-old’s fingers, causing blisters

DALY CITY, CA (CNN) - A California mother is demanding answers after she says her toddler came home from daycare with burned fingers that blistered. Daycare workers say they never saw the burns.
Sierra Sims says when she picked up her 1-year-old son Gabriel on Wednesday from Angeles Maria’s Daycare in San Francisco, she rolled up his sleeve and found blisters on his hand.
“I said, ‘Oh my God, what happened?' So, I ran right back into the daycare, and I was saying, ‘What happened to my baby? What happened?’” Sims said.
Sims says daycare workers told her they never saw the blisters, which she thinks look like burns. But the mother believes the blisters came from the daycare. She says she knows the burns weren’t there when she dropped Gabriel off that morning.
"They're being paid to look after my child, and for me to pick him up and he’s hurt and they haven't called me or anything, that's devastating for me,” Sims said.
Sims says she took Gabriel to the hospital and filed a police report. A social worker went to the daycare to pick up the little boy’s belongings.
"I don't know what happened, but honestly, I just want answers,” Sims said.
The mother says she will not go back to the daycare and wants other parents to do their research before choosing a daycare for their children.
The daycare owner says she’s never had a problem with any children in the past and doesn’t let Gabriel near the kitchen. She says she’s very upset that law enforcement is now involved over the blisters.
The owner says Sims picked up Gabriel on Wednesday and returned 15 minutes later, accusing workers of burning the boy.
